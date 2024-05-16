Bauchi: Gov Mohammed Signs Six Executive Bills Into Law

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Muhammed, has signed six executive bills into law by the State House of Assembly to ensure effective governance in the state.

The bills include renaming the state-owned university to Sa’adu Zungur University, Gadau; repealing Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency 2012 to Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Board; establishing Bauchi State Farmers/Herders Board; establishing Bauchi State Rural Access Road Authority (RARA) 2024; and promoting children’s access to education in Bauchi State.

Governor Mohammed praised the State House of Assembly for their thorough examination of the bills before passing them, highlighting the harmonious relationship between the legislative and executive branches of government.

He emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between the government arms for the state’s socio-economic progress and assured ongoing cooperation with the Assembly for the welfare of the people.

Governor Mohammed stressed the laws’ significance in fostering societal growth and development, emphasizing that their proper implementation would lead to peace, stability, enhanced education, and rural development throughout the state.

He expressed gratitude to the legislators for their unwavering support and vowed to reciprocate by backing them for sustainable progress and good governance.

Naija News understands that the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abubakar Suleiman, had earlier emphasized that the effective implementation of all laws would significantly impact the lives of the citizens.

He urged the public to maintain their support for the current administration, highlighting that the state’s infrastructure and progress are outcomes of the harmonious collaboration between the legislature and the executive branch.

Suleiman mentioned that the bills presented to the assembly are Executive Bills, thoroughly examined to align with the governor’s development agenda.