Tinubu Govt Okays ₦1.6 Trillion For Section Two Of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Others

The Federal Executive Council (EFC), under the leadership of President Bpla Tinubu, has approved Section 2 of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Superhighway for construction for ₦1.6 trillion.

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, made this known on Tuesday while speaking to State House correspondents after the weekly FEC meeting in Abuja.

Umahi stated that the council approved the award of a contract for the reconstruction of the Koton-Karfe -Abaji Road (Abuja-bound) along the Abuja-Lokoja Route in Kogi state at a cost of ₦89 billion.

He also revealed that the FEC approved the award of the contract for the equalisation of Lokoja-Benin Road, Okpela Section, Lokoja-Benin, Dualised Auchi Section -Uromi Link Road, and Lokoja-Benin Road, Ekpoma Section.

The minister revealed that BUA Cement will finance the reconstruction of the road at a cost of ₦120 Billion under the Tax Credit Scheme.

Umahi also said the Council approved contracts to various contractors to build roads and bridges in Kaima-Tesse, Kwara State, Benin-Agbor, BeninByepass and Ngaski-Wara in Kebbi State. All the four contracts will cost ₦546 billion.

The minister disclosed that CCECC was awarded the contract for ₦230 billion to build the Kano Bypass. He noted that the 37 km long road will include bridges and several flyovers, and the company has 36 months to complete the work.

Umahi said the Council approved for procurement of the Sokoto-Illela-Badagry superhighway, which is meant to join the Lagos-Calabar Coastal superhighway.

According to the minister, the road was first awarded in 1976 and then abandoned.