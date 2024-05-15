Shake Up As Nigeria Customs Appoints 5 New DCGs, 8 ACGs (Full List)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the appointment of five Deputy Controllers-General and eight Assistant Comptrollers-General.

The appointment brings about a major change in the structure of the management of the service.

According to a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by the service’s national public relations officer, Superintendent Abdullahi Maiwada, the Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) confirmed the appointments during its 59th regular meeting.

The meeting, which was chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, was held at the Nigeria Customs Service Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, May 14.

The statement explained that the new appointments were made to fill the vacancies created by some senior officers who recently retired from the service.

It added that the board’s appointments were guided by the principles of federal character, seniority, and merit.

“The Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) has confirmed the appointment of five (5) Deputy Comptrollers-General (DCGs) and eight (8) Assistant Comptrollers-General (ACGs) of Customs during its 59th regular meeting,” the statement reads in part.

NCS listed the details of the confirmed appointments as follows: Deputy Comptrollers General (DCGs) I. OO PETERS DCG /Commander Training and Doctrine Command (rtd), II. BM JIBO DCG Enforcement Inspection & Investigation. The statement further listed III. BU NWANFOR DCG Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentives; IV. SA BOMAI DCG Commander Training and Doctrine Command; and V. CK NIAGWAN DCG Tariff & Trade.

In the Assistant Comptrollers General (ACGs) category, the statement listed I. B IMAM ACG Board; II; AAS OLOYEDE ACG Trade & Tariff; III. SK DANGALDIMA ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘B’; andIV. A ABDULAZEEZ ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘D’. The list also includes V. SA YUSUF ACG Human Resource Development; VI. NP UMOH ACG Training and Doctrine Command; VII. CO OBIH ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘C’; and VIII. S CHIROMA ACG Strategic Research and Policy.