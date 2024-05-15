Rivers Crisis:  It’s All About Good Governance, Fubara Came Prepared – Gov Otti

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has assured the people of Rivers that the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, came prepared and is focused on improving the welfare and interests of the people.

Contrary to former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike’s claims that he made Fubara governor of the state, the Abia State Governor declared that power only comes from the Supreme Being, God.

Otti made the declaration on Tuesday while inaugurating a project carried out by Governor Fubara in the Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The governor of Abia expressed confidence that despite the political crisis in Rivers State, the people are assured of receiving the benefits of democracy.

Otti said, “Power belongs to God, no human can arrogate to himself the capacity to give power, except you have the capacity to give life. Of course, you can take life, but you cannot give it.

“For me, it’s all about good governance. Governor Fubara came prepared, and I don’t believe that any distraction is enough to take his focus away from improving the welfare and interest of the people.

“So, I can assure you, Rivers people, that the dividends of democracy that you are seeing now is still a dress rehearsal. It is early in the morning, and I am sure that in the near future, you will be seeing more.”

Naija News reports that Governor Fubara of Rivers State justified the presence of Governor Otti of Abia State at the commissioning of some infrastructural projects in the state.

The governor said he invited the Abia governor because he is a progressive leader and wants to align himself with progressive figures.

Governor Fubara, who promised to investigate the previous administration, expressed concerns about the debt burden he inherited from his predecessor, Wike.

During the inauguration ceremony, Fubara expressed concern that the contractors responsible for projects commissioned by Wike are still awaiting their balance payments, which amount to millions and billions.