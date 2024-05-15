NiMET Staff Set To Commence Strike Action

Aviation unions have instructed the staff of the Nigeria Meteorology Agency ( NIMET ) to begin a strike on Monday, May 20th, 2024.

The strike is based on the management’s failure to pay 45 months of minimum wage arrears and make consequential adjustments to the staff members.

The union, including the National Union of Air Transport Employee Association of Nigeria (NUATE), Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations (AUPC), and the Technical and Recreational Employees, in a letter signed by the three General-Secretaries of the unions – Scheme Aba, Abdulrasaq Seidu, and Waheed Sikiru – addressed the Director General of NiMET, Prof. Charles Anosike with the title ‘Re: Failure to pay 45-month arrears of minimum wage consequential adjustment – 14 days ultimatum’.

While recalling the joint letter dated 29th January 2024, it was mentioned that the management would offset the payment of the 45-month arrears in installments.

However, it turned out to be just a gimmick to temporarily calm the strike action, as the management stopped the payments after only three months, leaving a remaining balance of forty-two (42) months.

They also lamented that the agency’s staff had not received the palliative payments approved by the federal government since October 2023.

Additionally, the 25-35 percent salary increase has not been reflected in their pay. Furthermore, NiMET has been excluded from receiving Peculiar Allowances.

Furthermore, the unions requested a review of the outdated conditions of service in a joint letter dated April 4, 2024.

Unfortunately, as of today, the management has not responded to their request.

The letter reads, “The above catalog of woes, and others unmentioned confirm that NiMET Staff have been consigned to the lin bin of abject poverty – worse than any existing aviation establishment. In our considered view, it is inhuman on the part of Management to have forborne with these conditions, and irresponsible on the part of Unions to have tolerated this situation for this long.

“Therefore, this letter serves as notice to the management of NiMET that the staff of the agency are, by copy of this jetter, directed to withdraw all services with effect from Monday 20th May, 2024, unless and until he outstanding 42 months arrears of consequential adjustment is fully liquidated,

“NIMET Salary structure is adapted to an appropriate Federal Government approved structure and all accruable payments liquidated, Management commences review of the outdated CoS with our Unions with definite timeline for delivery and actualisation.”

The union hoped their concerns would be addressed to prevent the strike.