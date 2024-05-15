Never Trust Anything Gov Otti Says, Ikpeazu Left ₦3.48 Billion For Him – Former Commissioner

A former Commissioner for Information in Abia State, John Okiyi-Kalu, has said the immediate past governor of the state, Okezie Ikpeazu left a net credit balance of ₦3.48 billion for the present administration led by Governor Alex Otti.

Okiyi-Kalu stated that the revelation was contained in the Abia Forensic Audit report done by Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler, (KPMG), a multinational professional services network that provides audit, advisory, tax and legal services.

He said this while responding to allegation from Otti claiming that he inherited a huge debt from his predecessor.

Naija News recalls that the governor had on April 6, 2024, said that he inherited ₦192.2bn debt from his immediate predecessor, Okezie.

However, reacting to the allegation, Okiyi-Kalu insisted that Ikpeazu’s administration left funds for Otti.

According to him, “cash in the bank is different from other near-cash assets, such as a 3.5 per cent share in Aba Independent Power Project, IPP Geometric, which is now valued at N80 billion, among others.

“So far, Otti’s government has spent N9 billion on a subhead called ‘research and development.’ What is he researching and developing in Abia State? Check the quarterly financial reports published by his administration, if in doubt.

“Based on antecedent, never trust anything said by Governor Otti. He lies and misrepresents facts too frequently to be taken seriously.

“Did you notice that after I responded to his allegation of missing N10b with details of road contractors paid from the money, he said, “the money was moved into 32 different accounts” instead of the money being paid into 32 road contractors’ accounts?”