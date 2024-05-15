Kano Hisbah Arrests Trust TV Journalist Over Social Media Post

The Kano State Hisbah Corps, a religious police force responsible for the enforcement of Shari’a to only Muslims in the state, has reportedly arrested one Jamil Mabai, a journalist working with Trust TV, the television broadcasting arm of Media Trust Group.

It was reported that the Sharia corps arrested Mabai over a social media post where he allegedly criticised the alleged human rights violations against youths in the state.

Taking to his X handle [@Edrees4P], a fellow journalist wrote, “Hisbah in Katsina arrested a journalist @jaymb000 over his post on Facebook criticizing their unjust detainment and human rights violations against youth in the state.

“Jamilu is a reporter for Trust Tv in Katsina. Remember, journalism is not a crime.”

Confirming his arrest via the microblogging platform on Wednesday morning, Mabai revealed how he was arrested and detained when he visited Hisbah’s office to interview the Public Relations Officer (PRO) but was detained.

According to him, the supposed interview was based on a particular DJ who was shot by Hisbah officials last week, but he was thrown into custody.

Mabai wrote on X: “How I was detained by Katsina Hisbah officials when I visited their office to conduct a follow-up interview with the PRO.

“Hisbah, has banned the activities of DJs at events in Katsina. Last week Friday, Mallam Gambo, a resident of Katsina, died from a gunshot wound sustained while Hisbah officials were trying to shut down a wedding with a DJ. The shots were fired by an operative of the Community Watch Corp tasked with defending communities against bandits.

“Following this incident, I contacted the Katsina Hisbah Public Relations Officer (PRO) to request a follow-up interview regarding Mallam Gambo’s death. Upon my arrival at the Hisbah office, I couldn’t find the PRO. Unknown to me, it was a setup.

“Hisbah officers approached me, claiming they were instructed to detain me. Despite explaining that I was a journalist there for an interview, they insisted and confiscated my phone before holding me in a cell.

“Later, I was brought before the commandant’s office.

“He threatened me, he said, “I am fighting with religion, and there is nothing I or anybody can do against the activities of Hisbah”. After an hour, I was released. The entire ordeal raises serious concerns. I informed them that detaining a journalist on their premises without a reason or opportunity to provide a statement is a clear violation of press freedom.”

Naija News understands that Mabai is known for reporting insecurity in the northern region and stories infringing on the human rights of citizens, who must get justice as stipulated in the Constitution.