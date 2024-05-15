I Challenge You To Provide Evidence That I Demanded Money From You To Step Down – Isiguzoro To Iwuanyanwu

Former National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth wing, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, has rubbished claims that he demanded money from the President General of the organization, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Naija News understands that Iwuanyanwu had at the end of a National Executive Council meeting of Ohanaeze in Enugu, stated that Ohanaeze Ndigbo has decided to submit names of dissident groups led by one Okechukwu Isiguzoro who parades himself as the secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to Imeobi.

He also claimed that he called Isiguzoro to advise him, but he allegedly demanded a huge sum of money and hasn’t stopped issuing statements to counter Ohanaeze’s positions on issues.

Reacting to Iwuanyanwu’s allegation via a statement, Isiguzoro described the statement as one meant to give a dog a bad name to hang it.

Advertisement

He argued that Iwuanyanwu keeps staying away from issues which would have brought peace to Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Igbo land.

He challenged the president general to produce details of the alleged court order which restrained him and Engr. Chidi Ibe, as the President General and Secretary General of Ohanaeze.

He said; “Iwuanyanwu accused me of demanding money from him to step down from my position as the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Advertisement

“This is akin to giving a dog a bad name to hang it. I wont like join issues with Iwuanyanwu because he is an elder, but this is a very sensitive issue, i challenge him to substantiate his claim by providing evidence of how and where I demanded for money; whether at his office or home. If it is throughout telephone call or text, i want him to ask the service providers to provide the evidence of our discussion.

“The major problem is that Iwuanyanwu has continued to shy away from addressing the problems of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.”