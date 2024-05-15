Hisbah Arrests 20 Men, Women In Kano For Bathing Together

The Kano State Hisbah Corps, a religious police force responsible for the enforcement of Shari’a to only Muslims in the state, has detained 20 men and women who were allegedly bathing together.

Naija News gathered that Operation Kau Da Badala members conducted an arrest at a recreation center on Ring Road following complaints from residents.

According to the deputy commandant general of the board, Mujahidin Aminuddin Abubakar, the act constitutes an offense under the Hisbah legislation, which explicitly forbids individuals of different genders from bathing together in the same space.

Expressing dismay over the action, he emphasized that it could have been replaced with a more commendable alternative, resulting in blessings from God.

Advertisement

Abubakar emphasized the importance of parents and guardians closely monitoring their children’s whereabouts.

He added that once the investigation concluded, the suspects would face suitable punishment.

Meanwhile, Naija News earlier reported that the Kano State Hisbah Corps, a religious police force responsible for the enforcement of Shari’a to only Muslims in the state, has reportedly arrested one Jamil Mabai, a journalist working with Trust TV, the television broadcasting arm of Media Trust Group.

Advertisement

It was reported that the Sharia corps arrested Mabai over a social media post where he allegedly criticised the alleged human rights violations against youths in the state.