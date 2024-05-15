Another Commissioner Resigns From Fubara’s Cabinet As Rivers Political Crisis Worsens

The Rivers State Commissioner for Environment, Ben-Golden Chioma, has resigned from Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s cabinet.

It is understood that Chioma is a loyal ally of the former Governor of the state and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

In his resignation letter dated May 15, 2024 and addressed to the governor through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chioma disclosed that his reason for resigning is because of the political crisis in the state and some personal reasons.

The former commissioner appreciated the governor for giving him the opportunity to be a part of the State Executive Council and serve the people of Rivers.

He said: “I hereby tender my resignation as the Hon. Commission for Environment,Rivers State on this day the 15th May, 2024.

“I want to sincerely appreciate your Excellency,for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the State Executive Council. My decision to resign is due to the political crisis befalling our dear Rivers State and other personal reasons.

“It was a privilege to have been of service to you in your administration and wish you all the best in your tenure.”

Naija News reports that Chioma becomes the third commissioner to resign from Governor Fubara’s cabinet today