Uncle Reveals Slain FIRS Official Was Planning To Marry In December

An employee of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Khalid Bichi, who was shot dead last Friday in Maitama, Abuja, was planning to get married in December this year.

An uncle of the deceased disclosed this information in an interview with Daily Trust yesterday evening.

Naija News had reported how Bichi was killed by unknown gunmen just before 9 pm while he was out with a friend to get food.

During the interview, the deceased’s uncle, opting for anonymity due to fear of reprisal, disclosed that the 31-year-old joined the FIRS Lagos Office a year prior and had recently been relocated to Abuja.

He said: “Khalid Bichi was an easy going person and a young man with vision. He got employed into FIRS Lagos office about a year ago and was transferred to Abuja just two weeks ago. He had only spent three days in the Abuja office before the incident happened.

“The deceased was planning to get married in December this year. We are all hurt. Who knows who the next victim will be? I learnt this past week, four people were shot at different locations in Abuja, the seat of power. It’s really worrisome.”

In his call for justice, he emphasized the need for thorough investigation by the government and security agencies to apprehend the culprits, stressing the importance of implementing measures to safeguard lives.