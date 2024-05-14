UK MPs Facing Sexual Offence Charges To Be Barred From Parliament

Advertisement

Lawmakers narrowly voted to alter regulations, potentially preventing UK MPs accused of serious sexual or violent crimes from entering parliament.

Parliament narrowly decided, with just one vote in favor, that MPs arrested on such charges should undergo a risk assessment, possibly leading to their exclusion from the House of Commons.

This move enhances a proposal put forth by the Conservative government, which previously suggested that MPs should be barred only upon being formally charged following an arrest.

Previously, MPs would negotiate with their party regarding their participation in parliament after being arrested for serious sexual or violent offenses.

Now, an independent panel will have the authority to decide.

According to AFP, several MPs have faced arrest for such offenses since the 2019 general election.

In 2022, the Conservative MP for Wakefield, Imran Ahmad Khan, was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy at a party in 2008.

In 2020, Charlie Elphicke, a fellow Tory and former spouse of Nathalie Elphicke, was imprisoned for sexually assaulting two women, one of whom was a parliamentary employee.

Crispin Blunt, a Conservative member, was arrested on suspicion of rape in October 2023 but maintains his seat as an independent MP.

Members of Parliament across party lines have been suspended by their respective parties for allegations of sexual misconduct not resulting in police intervention.

