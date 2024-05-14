Title Race: Ozil, Other Arsenal Supporters Beg Tottenham To Beat Man City In Tonight’s EPL Clash

Advertisement

Former Arsenal star, Mesut Ozil has joined legions of Arsenal supporters in an unusual rally behind Tottenham Hotspur as they face Manchester City in a crucial match this Tuesday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Naija News reports that as the season nears its climax, Arsenal, led by Mikel Arteta, currently sits one point above City. The Gunners have one game left, while City have two games left to play.

Arsenal’s final match will see them host Everton on Sunday, while City faces West Ham at home. A victory in both games for City would secure them their fourth consecutive English top-flight title.

In a surprising move, Ozil expressed his support for Tottenham on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “First time ever tonight: COME ON YOU SPURSSS!! If Tottenham don’t lose this game I will never make fun of them again… I promise.”

The sentiment was echoed by Arsenal fans worldwide, with notable tweets from Arsenal supporters embracing their temporary allegiance to Spurs. Content creator @lekankingkong shared, “We are all TOTTENHAM today, are we not?”

While @now_arsenaI humorously posted, “What do we think of Tottenham? Amazing! What do we think of amazing? Tottenham! Thank you. That’s alright. We love Tottenham! We love Tottenham!”

Former Arsenal player Theo Walcott also commented on the situation, saying, “I’m in Tottenham white now. I mean, it’s one of those that I expect City to win but I also expect Tottenham to go out there and perform because obviously being at their home ground they’re gonna want to perform as players.”

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou emphasized his team’s commitment to winning, regardless of the implications for Arsenal. He stressed the importance of integrity in sports, dismissing the notion that true supporters would want their team to lose.

“If you go by social media there’s probably 99 percent of Spurs supporters who don’t (want to win against City), if that’s your world but please don’t tell me that’s your world… we’ll need to have a counselling session if that’s your world,” he remarked.

The Premier League’s title race hangs in the balance, with the outcome of tonight’s game crucial for both Manchester City’s hopes of another title and Arsenal’s dreams of snatching the crown in what promises to be a dramatic conclusion to the season.

