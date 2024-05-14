Rivers Crisis: ‘He Is Now Playing God’ – Asari Dokubo Slams Wike As Rivers Political Tension Worsen

Former Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo, has accused Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, of “playing god” in the ongoing political turmoil in Rivers State, which involves a conflict with Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that in a video that surfaced on X, Dokubo also criticized President Bola Tinubu for allegedly allowing Wike too much control over Rivers and Bayelsa state.

“He is now playing god. It is dead on arrival, all those things that he is doing,” Dokubo expressed in the video.

“I advise my friend, President Bola Tinubu; what you are doing to all Ijaw, Ikwerre people in Rivers State (sic). You took Rivers state and gave it one man,” he added.

Amidst the political strife, Governor Fubara recently boasted of significant economic achievements under his administration. He claimed that the monthly Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Rivers State has surged from N12 billion at the beginning of his term to N27 billion.

Dokubo lauded this development but alleged that the governor initially had access to only N6 billion when he assumed office.

“The governor had come out to say that the IGR for Rivers State is now N25bn up from N12bn. The governor is even being economical with the truth. When the governor came in, they were giving him a paltry sum of N6bn,” he commented.

In a related development, Governor Fubara announced plans to establish a panel of inquiry to investigate governance affairs in the state. This was disclosed alongside the swearing-in of Dagogo Iboroma, SAN, as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Rivers State.

The governor also criticized the former Attorney General, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, SAN, who recently resigned from his cabinet.