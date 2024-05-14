Ikpeazu Govt Transfered ₦10 Billion To Build International Airport Into 32 Accounts – Abia Govt

The Abia State Government, under the leadership of Governor Alex Otti, has finally released the forensic audit report of Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration.

The Commissioner of Information, Prince Okey Kanu, released the 360-page dossier to the public after the State Executive Council meeting press briefing on Monday evening.

Kanu said the report, compiled by the renowned global audit firm KPMG, shows various financial transactions and alleged infractions by the immediate-past administration in the state.

He added that the document contains details of how the Ikpeazu administration authorized the release of N10 billion from the state coffers to build Abia Airport and later instructed the contractor to wire the funds into 32 different accounts.

Kanu said it was necessary for members of the public to examine the document and keep abreast of the facts of what truly transpired instead of getting carried away by the propaganda of those who felt exposed by the report.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, said some of those indicted by the report were already guests of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC.

He said: “The EFCC has started inviting those indicted by KPMG report.

“We are talking of N62 billion and not N10 paid out in a COVID-19 year for building a non-existent airport!

“You made transactions even before getting approval for the payments? Instead of being ashamed for doing a despicable thing that they did, they are on the media shamelessly mounting propaganda.

“The audit is not directed at anybody, however, the actors have the opportunity to defend themselves.”

He explained that there was nothing wrong with engaging a reputable audit firm with a track record of competence, integrity and experience to professionally audit the state accounts to eliminate unnecessary doubts.

Ekeoma challenged those who felt exposed by the shocking revelations in the report to rather go to the EFCC with their facts and clear their names instead of resorting to media war to confuse the gullible with fabricated documents.