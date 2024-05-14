FCTA Confirms Number Of Buildings To Be Demolished In Abuja Area

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has marked no fewer than five hundred buildings for demolition.

This was confirmed during an exercise in Abuja on Monday led by the Sector Monitor and Assistant Director in the department, Garba Jibril.

Jibril stated that the affected owners had received multiple notices. Additionally, the Director of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, conducted a meeting to raise awareness among the stakeholders.

According to Jibril, the demolition of the illegal structures was essential due to the inconvenience they caused on the road, particularly on market days when heavy traffic was already present. Furthermore, their activities were causing environmental hazards, which the FCT Administration disapproved of.

The team leader also revealed that the FCTA had awarded a contract for the construction of the Life Camp– Dei-Dei Road. However, the traders’ continued presence on the road corridor was hindering the contractors from commencing work.

He stressed that the 24-hour notice should not be taken lightly, and those who failed to comply would face the consequences. Jibril also mentioned that the traders had been instructed to relocate to the designated market, Karmo Market, which was fully developed and equipped with the necessary facilities.

“But the traders have been reluctant to move. We have had several meetings with the relevant stakeholders, including traditional leaders in the area, to get them to move, but they remained adamant. We equally held a meeting with the traders and the new market operators, who promised to give the traders some incentives to be able to accommodate them in both the informal and the main shops.

“We are hoping that after the demolition, there will be a successful relocation from the road corridor to the main market. This will not only maintain a serene environment but also ensure free flow of traffic in the area,” Jibril said in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.