EPL: Pep Guardiola Set To Achieve What Ferguson, Wenger, Mourinho Couldn’t Achieve

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has revealed that the possibility of winning the Premier League title four times in a row pushed him and his team to play better this season.

Pep Guardiola whose team started the 2023-2024 Premier League campaign struggling, picked themselves up in the second half of the campaign.

Since then, he and his team have been unstoppable in the league as they won or drew almost all the Premier League games they played in 2024.

So far this season, Guardiola’s Manchester City have three defeats in 36 games, the remaining games ended in 26 wins and 7 draws.

Ahead of their outstanding game against Tottenham Hotspur which will kick off at 8 p.m. tonight, Pep Guardiola stressed that he and his team are on a mission to set a record legendary coaches like Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, and Jose Mourinho couldn’t set in the league.

“At the beginning of the season, we didn’t think about the four Premier Leagues”, Pep Guardiola said.

“If we are in February, March, April and we are still there, we can still do it, after that ignites something In all our heads that says guys no team has done it. That shows you how hard it is.

“Liverpool in the 1980s, Sir Alex Ferguson’s United in the 1990s, Chelsea with [Roman] Abramovich and Jose [Mourinho] and Arsenal with [Arsene] Wenger didn’t do it, so if it’s not been done it’s difficult. It’s as simple as that.”

Note that if Pep Guardiola and his boys beat Tottenham Hotspur tonight, they will go two points above Arsenal as all the clubs head into the last day of the Premier League campaign.