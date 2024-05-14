32-Year-Old Nigerian Doctor, Uzochukwu Igboanugo Killed In United States Of America

A 32-year-old Nigerian doctor, identified as Uzochukwu Davis Igboanugo, has been killed by a drunk driver in the United States of America.

Naija News reports that the grieving father cum prominent Igbo businessman, I.K.B. Igboanugo, the founder of I.K.B Industries Limited, announced his son’s demise in a post via his Facebook page on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Uzochukwu was reportedly killed three weeks ago while driving home after work.

The father of the deceased said the drunk driver fell asleep at the wheel while speeding on the highway and rammed into his son’s car.

He described his son as happy, intelligent, friendly, caring, nice, sociable and loving.

The post read, “I lost my son 3 weeks ago, I have been crying like a baby. A medical doctor ( Ophthalmologist) in America.

“An accident victim of a drunkard who fell asleep while speeding on the highway, jumped his lane in the opposite direction and hit with speed force on the driver’s side door where my son was as he was driving home after work.

“We can’t question God as He has the final decision.

“Always pray as a parent not to loose any of your child irrespective of his behaviour because loss of a child can k!ll any parent.

“Uzochukwu my son was a very nice boy, always happy, intelligent, friendly, caring, loving, sociable etc.

“He was 32yrs old, not yet married despite my nagging, he sacrificed all his time and achieved Ophthalmology which is a very difficult medical course in the history of reading medicine to become a medical doctor.

“Since his death, I have been going through mental and psychological trauma, as my doctor has been warning me.

“My wife also has not been herself. Pls don’t wish your worst enemy this type of tragedy, now I pray for anybody who has not lost his child never to experience it. It is hellish and a disaster.

“Uzochukwu my son you are now in God’s bosom and working for Him that was why he took you this early. As your soul will rest in God’s bosom in Jesus name.”