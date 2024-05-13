Water & Garri: Tiwa Savage Reveals Inspiration Behind Her New Movie

Renowned Nigerian musician, Tiwa Savage, has disclosed the driving force behind her latest cinematic endeavor, “Water & Garri.”

The Nigerian superstar said she got the movie idea while she was drunk.

Tiwa made this revelation during a pre-launch press conference at the Livespot Entertainment Centre in Lagos, held on Thursday.

The award-winning Afrobeat superstar Tiwa Savage said, “I said this before, this is an idea I had in my head when I was drunk in my room and when I brought the idea to my amazing team, they didn’t make me feel stupid. They actually just said this is a brilliant idea.”

The film, starring Tiwa Savage, premiered on Friday.

Originally conceived as a visual project to complement music she had written two years prior, Savage decided to scrap the existing music and create a new soundtrack that better suited the film’s narrative.

Tiwa Savage describes her film “Water & Garri” as a tale of love and betrayal, centered around a woman who returns home after pursuing her dreams as a fashion designer.

She explains that upon her return, she finds her hometown drastically changed, sparking drama.

The movie was shot in Cape Coast, Ghana.