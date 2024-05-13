Three Dead, 21 Injured In Ogun Multiple Road Crashes

Multiple road crashes in Ogun state have reportedly killed three people, while 21 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Naija News learnt that the spokesperson of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the accidents on Sunday while speaking with journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Akinbiyi said the accidents occurred on Saturday on the Iju bridge, Atan, on Owode Idiroko Expressway and Ayedade village, Obada, on Lagos Abeokuta Expressway.

According to Akinbiyi, the corpses have been deposited at the State Hospital. Mortuary, Ota, and Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro Abeokuta.

He said, “Five vehicles were involved in the accident. One was a Mazda bus with registration number AAA729YC, a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number LND85YA, a Sino truck with no registration number, a Bajaj tricycle, marked TTN58ND, and a Volkswagen bus (White), with registration.No: APP 77 YD.

In other news, an employee of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has been tragically killed in Maitama, Abuja.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the victim, Khalid Bichi, was murdered by some unknown gunmen on Friday night.

The incident reportedly occurred when Bichi, a middle-aged man, was out to get food.

According to the PUNCH, Bichi was shot multiple times by unknown gunmen just before 9 pm. He was immediately taken to Maitama General Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Bichi was known for his active presence on social media, using the username @Khalid Bichi, and had connections with influential politicians.