Police Arrest Man For Using 4-Year-Old Daughter In Adult Content On Social Media

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested a man who used his four-year-old daughter for adult content on social media.

Naija News reports that the police force public relations officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has confirmed the arrest.

According to Adejobi, the Police Force was shocked over the apparent exploitation of the vulnerable child and has condemned the actions in the strongest terms possible.

In a statement he issued yesterday, Adejobi said the Nigeria Police “acknowledges the public outcry in response to disturbing images and videos involving a 4-year-old child with the Instagram handle @officialsarah_ig, circulating on social media. The content portrays the young child in inappropriate poses, akin to adult contents.

“The Force expresses profound shock and grave concern over the apparent exploitation of this vulnerable child and unequivocally condemns such actions in the strongest terms possible.

“Prima facie investigations indicate the involvement of the child’s father, who has been apprehended by the Police at the Auchi Divisional Police Headquarters, Edo State Police Command. Every necessary measure is being implemented to ensure that justice is swiftly served. As the investigation unfolds, it is imperative to establish proactive measures to guide and counsel parents, preventing the proliferation of such anomalies in our society.”

The police force emphasized the significance of establishing support structures for parents and guardians to ensure the safety and welfare of their children.

According to the Force, caregivers must prioritize the protection of minors and seek help or advice whenever necessary.

The Nigeria Police Force further assured citizens of its unwavering commitment to safeguarding children and enforcing the law.