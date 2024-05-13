NLC, TUC Shut Down NERC, Disco Offices In Jos

Members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), on Monday prevented workers from accessing the offices of the Jos Electricity Distribution Company as well as that of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in Jos, Plateau State.

The protesting NLC and TUC members blocked the entrance of the headquarters of Jos Electricity Distribution Company in Jos, as well as the NERC offices located at the Gold and Base axis in Jos.

This development left workers of the organization stranded and unable to carry out their official assignments.

The State Chairman of the NLC, Eugene Mangji, who led the union members, told The PUNCH in Jos that the action was in compliance with the directive of their national secretariat aimed at forcing the government to reverse the recent hike in electricity tariff.

“We have shot down the NERC office at Gold and Base. Right now, we are the JED headquarters at the Ahmadu Bello Way. We will continue until the right thing is done,” the NLC chairman stated.

Naija News recalls that organized labour had announced plans for a nationwide picket of the offices of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and various electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) across the country.

The action, which commenced on Monday, May 13, 2024, is part of a broader protest against the recent hike in electricity tariffs.

This decision follows a directive issued after a crucial meeting of the NLC’s Central Working Committee (CWC) on April 30, 2024.