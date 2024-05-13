Mother’s Day: Burna Boy Presents Mom With Brand New Mercedes Benz Maybach (Video)

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy gave his mother and manager, Bose Ogulu, a brand new Mercedes Benz Maybach as a Mother’s Day gift.

He shared how he took his mom out for dinner during Mother’s Day, where they ate with friends.

She was in for a surprise when she stepped outside and saw a brand new Maybach waiting for her.

The singer spent millions to buy two cars: one for himself and one for his mother.

A video has surfaced online showing Burna Boy and his mother standing outside in front of two sleek black cars as they pose for photos.

Recall that on her last birthday in November, Burna brought his mother on stage during his performance in Austin, Texas, and they enjoyed a cute mother-and-son moment before he serenaded her with love.

The audience joined the singer as they sang a birthday song to her while giving her kisses.

During her speech, Bose Ogulu expressed gratitude for her son’s surprise birthday serenade on stage, describing it as an unforgettable moment.

In 2022, Burna Boy’s mother opened up about managing him as a form of sacrifice rather than ambition.

The businesswoman managed Burna’s career during its initial growth stage in 2014, but eventually left due to parental responsibilities.

However, in 2017, she fully resumed her managerial position and earned the nickname “Mama Burna” due to her success in collecting several awards for the African Giant.