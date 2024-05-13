Finidi George Reveals His Target For Super Eagles, Gets Sports Minister’s Support

The Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach, Finidi George has revealed that he has two major targets for the national team.

Finidi George who served as the assistant coach to Jose Peseiro for 20 months before the contract between the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Portuguese tactician expired on February 29, was appointed the head coach of the team about a month to the team’s two crucial games.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria who are currently third in 2026 World Cup qualifiers Group C, will host second-placed South Africa on June 7 and then take on Benin Republic on June 10.

Coach Finidi George and his boys must win those two games if they want to stand a chance of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After his unveiling as the Super Eagles coach in Abuja on Monday, May 13, Finidi made it clear that his primary target is to qualify the national team for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Nigeria comes first, that’s what I expect from every player I invite,” the coach told reporters.

“You have to play as you play in your clubs and you must commit.

“The first targets are to qualify for the World Cup and AFCON and a win over South Africa will set the tone.”

Minister of Sports Development, John Owan Enoh, who was present during Finidi George’s unveiling, called for “the support of all Nigerians for him to succeed”.

The minister added that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is solidly behind Finidi, adding, “We can’t afford to let him down”.