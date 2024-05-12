Popular Comedian, James Gregory Is Dead

Popular American comedian, James Gregory, known for calling himself ‘The Funniest Man in America’, is dead.

Naija News learnt that the comedian passed away at the age of 78.

Gregory’s family said he died on Thursday, May 9, from cardiac complications.

He is survived by his three nieces and other extended family.

James took up comedy in the early ’80s when he was 36 after years of working as a salesman. He became the first comedian to take the stage at the legendary Punchline Club in Atlanta.

While he was known as a Southern comedian, he travelled all across the country performing shows for the next four decades.

His biggest claim to fame came in the ’80s when he dubbed himself ‘The Funniest Man in America’.

Later, he took the URL domain “funniestman.com,” cementing himself in his fans’ minds as the funniest man.

In other news, Nollywood actress cum media personality, Dorcas Shola Fapson, popularly known as Ms DSF, has recounted how a man said he could not date her after discovering that she lost her mother as a child.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known during an interview on the latest episode of the ‘Bahd and Boujee’ Podcast, co-hosted by reality star Tolanibaj and Nollywood actress, Moet Abebe.

Ms DSF said the man told her he could not date someone who wasn’t raised in “a two-parent household,” adding it was the craziest thing that someone had told her.