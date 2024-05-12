62-Year-Old Man Who Received First-Ever Modified Pig Kidney Transplant Is Dead

The world’s first person to receive a pig kidney transplant, Richard ‘ Rick ’ Slayman, has died barely two months after the surgery.

Naija News reported that a genetically-edited pig kidney was transplanted into a 62-year-old man living with end-stage kidney disease at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The hospital announced that the surgery was a milestone in xenotransplantation, which is the transplantation of organs or tissues from one species to another and could help alleviate the global organ shortage.

According to the hospital’s report, Slayman’s death was not related to the transplant.

The family of Slayman expressed their gratitude towards the medical team who cared for him.

“Our family is deeply saddened about the sudden passing of our beloved Rick but take great comfort knowing he inspired so many.

“Their enormous efforts leading to the xenotransplant gave our family seven more weeks with Rick, and our memories made during that time will remain in our minds and hearts,” his family said on Sunday.

The hospital expressed its profound grief over Slayman’s demise, stating that the news deeply saddened them.

“We have no indication that it was the result of his recent transplant.

“Mr Slayman will forever be seen as a beacon of hope to countless transplant patients worldwide and we are deeply grateful for his trust and willingness to advance the field of xenotransplantation,” it said.