Transfer: Chippa United Set ₦2.3 Billion Price Tag On Stanley Nwabali

South African football club Chippa United has placed a significant R30 million (about ₦2.3 billion in Nigerian currency) price tag on Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Naija News reports that Nwabali unexpectedly became a standout player for the Super Eagles during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

Nwabali, who made his tournament debut at the continental event, impressed everyone with his confident performance in goal, achieving four clean sheets in seven matches.

The 27-year-old player’s exceptional performance played a vital role in Nigeria’s journey to the final, where they narrowly lost to the host nation. Nwabali’s outstanding display caught the attention of various clubs worldwide.

Clubs such as Queens Park Rangers in England’s Championship, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium, Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa, and Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia have all shown interest in acquiring the services of the Nigerian national team player.

According to Goal.com, the South African DStv Premiership are demanding the sum of 30 million rands for Nwabali, a price tag that has reportedly put off Kaizer Chiefs.

Nwabali’s potential move abroad seems likely, given that other clubs consider the asking price reasonable. His contract with Chippa United expires in the summer of 2026.

The real question now is whether the interested clubs are prepared to meet the substantial price set by the South African club. After his standout performance at the AFCON, the demand for the former Katsina United goalkeeper has significantly increased, making him a valuable player in the upcoming transfer window.