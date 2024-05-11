Prominent Yobe Monarch, Muhammadu Ibn-Grema Is Dead

The Emir of Tikau in Yobe State, Muhammadu Abubakar Ibn-Grema, is dead.

The younger brother of the deceased, Abubakar Talba, Ibn-Grema’s younger brother, confirmed the demise of the Emir in a chat with reporters in Damaturu, the state capital.

He disclosed that the monarch died in Potiskum at about 4 pm on Friday, adding that he was over 70 years old.

Talba, a prince of the Tikau Emirate Council, said his brother will be buried on Saturday (today) in line with Islamic rites.

He said: “Yes, I can confirm to you that the Emir died after a brief illness.

“He was over 70 years old at the time of his death.”

Ibn-Grema was the paramount ruler of the Karekare people and spent 23 years on the throne after he ascended it in 2005.

Popular Federal Lawmaker, Isa Dongoyaro Is Dead

The member representing Garki/Babura Federal Constituency of Jigawa State in the House of Representatives, Isa Dogonyar is dead.

The Spokesman for the House of Representatives, Hon. Akin Rotimi, confirmed the sad incident in a statement on Friday.

Rotimi disclosed that the Jigawa lawmaker died in Abuja on Friday after a brief illness.