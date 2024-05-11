Premier League Results: Everton, West Ham Record Wins, See Others

After Manchester City opened the 2023-2024 Premier League matchday 37 fixtures with a big 4-0 victory over Fulham earlier today, the six games that were played simultaneously produced five wins.

At Goodison Park, Abdoulaye Doucouré scored in the 31st minute as Everton recorded a 1-0 victory over relegated Sheffield United. The win has pushed Everton to the 15th spot on the league table.

At London Stadium, West Ham United came from a goal down to spank their visitors, Luton Town 3-1 courtesy of goals from James Ward-Prowse, Tomáš Souček, and George Earthy.

The win has pushed West Ham United to the 9th spot, while Luton Town remain 18th on the league table.

Bournemouth recorded a 1-2 defeat at the hands of their visitors, Brentford, in front of their home fans at Vitality Stadium. Thanks to the win, Brentford are now 16th on the league table, while Bournemouth are 11th.

At Molineux Stadium, Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, and Jean-Philippe Mateta helped Crystal Palace to record a 3-1 victory over their hosts, Wolves. The win has taken Crystal Palace to the 12th spot, while Wolves have dropped to the 13th spot.

Tottenham Hotspur who are fighting to finish in the top four this season defeated relegation-bound Burnley 2-1.

At St. James’ Park, it ended in a 1-1 draw between Newcastle United and Brighton.