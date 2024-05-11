Josko Gvardiol Helps Manchester City Go Top After Demolishing Fulham

The pressure is now on Arsenal as Manchester City continue to do their job in pursuit of a fourth Premier League title in a row.

Coach Pep Guardiola led Manchester City to visit Craven Cottage for their matchday 37 encounter which was against unpredictable Fulham.

Unfortunately for the home side, they were outplayed by their visitors who seemed unready to relent in their push for the league title.

Josko Gvardiol who played in defence was so mobile during the game that he was at the centre of the most important moments of the game. The 22-year-old Croatian defender scored the match opener in the 13th minute, which was the only goal recorded in the first half.

In the second half, Phil Foden recorded the second goal in the 59th minute as Erling Haaland failed to hit the target despite starting the match.

While Fulham were making attempts to fight back, Gvardiol took full advantage of Bernardo Silva’s long cross to make it 3-0 for Manchester City.

More drama spanked up in injury time as Issa Diop fouled second-half substitute Julián Álvarez in the 95th minute. Diop who had earlier received a yellow card in the game, received a second yellow card plus a red card for the foul and City were awarded a penalty which Álvarez converted in the 96th minute.

The 4-0 win returned City to the top of the Premier League table with 85 points in 36 games, two points above second-placed Arsenal who will play Manchester United on Sunday.