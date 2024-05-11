After Five-Day Search, Trapped LAMATA Worker Found Dead

After a five-day search, rescue authorities in Lagos State found a Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), worker, Tajudeen Amololo, dead.

Naija News had earlier reported that one of the workers with the LAMATA, was on Monday, trapped in an underground drainage at the Onipanu area of the state while trying to clean the debris.

It was learnt that the male adult worker was part of the team working on dislodging and evacuating waste from the underground drainage in the area.

Although rescue agencies had initiated a search and rescue operation, the drainage worker unfortunately passed away after five days.

“After five days of painstaking, tedious, and energy-sapping operation, the team remained determined on focused on the rescue operation. At about 5:53 pm on Friday 10th May 2024 the victim was recovered dead from the underground drainage/tunnel.

“The recovered body was immediately bagged by the Agency’s officials and handed over to LAMATA Drain Ducks,” the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said in an update.

After the incident, LASEMA recommended that safety measures be implemented in the operations of the drain ducks.