Raffaella Fico Reflects On Her Love Affairs With C. Ronaldo, Balotelli

Italian model, Raffaella Fico said she has forgiven her estranged lover and football star, Mario Balotelli whom she dated for about a year.

Mario Balotelli and Raffaella Fico dated from 2011 to April 2012 when the now 33-year-old footballer was just 21-year-old and the famous influencer was 26 years old.

The relationship became so toxic that Balotelli doubted that Raffaella was four months pregnant for him two months after their breakup.

The footballer reportedly had to wait until she gave birth to the child and ran a DNA test before he accepted the child as his.

Despite all the drama caused by her breakup with Balotelli, Raffaella Fico said she has forgiven the Italian footballer.

“He cheated on me on more than one occasion, they were public betrayals, they could not even be hidden”, Raffaella Fico told RAI Play, according to MARCA.

“I forgave him because I was very much in love. Balotelli was the great love of my life.”

She added, “I met Balotelli at the disco. I went there with his sister, whom I had met on ‘Celebrity Island’. His sister gave him my number, then we started talking, we went out together and at the end of the evening he pulled a bouquet of roses from the hood of the car.”

Meanwhile, Raffaella Fico has revealed that she dated Cristiano Ronaldo. The Italian singer and model said the romantic relationship which lasted for eleven months was her first romantic affair.

“I was 20 or 21 years old, I was in Sardinia at an event, I met him on that occasion, he approached me, started courting me, and we exchanged numbers. That’s how this little story began,” Raffaella said.

“I didn’t even know who he was. I was with my agent who said, ‘Look who you have,’ and I asked him who he was. He explained that he was one of the best footballers in the world.

“I was madly in love with Cristiano Ronaldo for 11 months. He was a normal guy, simple and quiet.”