Progressive Ideas I Championed Were Abolished After My Exit – Jonathan

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, speaking on Friday at the 25th anniversary of Igbinedion University, highlighted the reversal of some progressive policies post his administration.

Serving as the chairman of the event in Edo State, he particularly lamented the discontinuation of certain initiatives that were aimed at advancing Nigeria’s technological landscape.

During his presidency from 2010 to 2015, Jonathan noted significant strides were made, including the groundbreaking decision to admit women into the Nigeria Defence Academy, a move he championed to foster inclusivity in the military.

“I recall the challenges faced by women in the military. But as President, I directed that the Nigeria Defence Academy commence admission of women into the institution,” he said.

Reflecting on the impact of these policies, Jonathan pointed out that these women have become pivotal in the military, with some excelling as top jet fighters.

However, he expressed regret that other innovative ideas which could have significantly boosted the country’s technological development were abandoned after he left office.

Jonathan also took the opportunity to advocate for gender equality in all professional fields and stressed the need for a shift in the national education system to prioritize skills over mere academic qualifications.

“The recalibration of the nation’s school curriculum to emphasize skills acquisition, technology, and de-emphasize certificates is crucial for our development,” he added.

Addressing other societal issues, the former president condemned the prevalent problems of cultism and bullying in schools, urging government intervention at all levels.

The event also featured commendations from Abdulsalami Abubakar, the former Head of State, who praised the founder of Igbinedion University, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, for his vision in establishing the institution.

Abubakar recalled the historical significance of the university’s license, which paved the way for the proliferation of private universities across Nigeria.

Deputy Pro-Chancellor, Lucky Igbinedion and Vice Chancellor, Professor Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye, also spoke at the event, highlighting the university’s achievements and its role in the educational landscape over the past quarter-century, including producing 60,000 graduates.