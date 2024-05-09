Nigerian Man Takes On Challenge To Be Buried Alive For 24 Hours (Video)

Amid the economic challenges facing the country, a Nigerian man identified as Young C has embarked on a challenge to be buried alive in a coffin for 24 hours.

The young Nigerian made this known in a series of posts via his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 8.

Young C announced his intention to broadcast live footage from the coffin at night, stating that the stunt was genuine and not a hoax.

Sharing a video on his Instagram account on Wednesday, he said, “I am going to be spending the next 24 hours buried in this casket. Guys, this is real, not fake.

“And the most amazing part is that I am going to go live by night.”

In a subsequent update, Young C revealed that he had been buried for over 8 hours and was experiencing physical discomfort, including excessive sweating.

In an update on Wednesday evening, he wrote, “Guys, I have been buried alive for over 8 hours now. For those of you who saw my first video, I have been down here. As you can see, my camera is still rolling, and I have my light down there, I am sweating, guys.”

Recall that two years ago, an American YouTube personality, Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, buried himself alive for 50 hours to raise awareness about deforestation.

Recently, he attempted to break his own record by spending seven consecutive days buried in a coffin.

MrBeast’s specially designed coffin was equipped with provisions for food and water, as well as cameras to monitor his condition.

Despite facing physical and mental challenges, including back pain and emotional distress, MrBeast successfully completed the seven-day challenge and was finally exhumed.