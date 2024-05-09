Court Grants Buhari’s Ex-Minister, Sirika, Daughter, Two Others ₦100 Million Bail Each

A former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, his daughter, and two others have been granted ₦100 bail each with two sureties by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Sirika and others are being tried for an alleged fraud of ₦2.7 billion.

According to the court, the sureties must have landed properties in Abuja, be responsible citizens, and be deposed to an affidavit of means.

The court also restricted the defendants from travelling abroad without its permission.

Justice Oriji of the Abuja High Court also ordered that the defendants should be remanded in prison if they failed to meet their bail conditions.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) dragged Hadi Sirika to court over allegations of abuse of office and fraudulent contracts awarded during his tenure.

The former Minister is set to appear before Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Maitama.

Sirika, who served under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, was arraigned today (Thursday) on a six-count amended charge alongside three others, including his daughter, Fatima; Jalal Hamma; and Al-Duraq Investment Ltd.

Under him, the ill-fated and controversial Nigeria Air project was ‘executed.’

Sirika and the other defendants are accused of abusing their office and conspiring to commit fraud to the tune of N2.7 billion.

According to Channels Television, Sirika was accused of diverting public funds into the accounts and companies tied to his daughter, Fatima, son-in-law, Jalal Hamma, and associates.