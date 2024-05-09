Bill To Increase Salary Of CJN To ₦5.39m Passes Second Reading In Senate

The bill seeking to increase the salaries and allowances of judicial officers in Nigeria has scaled second reading in the Senate.

Naija News reports the bill, titled: “A bill for an act to prescribe the salaries, allowances and fringe benefits of judicial office holders in Nigeria and for related matters (2024),” scaled second reading during plenary on Thursday, 9th May, 2024 and was thereafter referred to the necessary committee for further legislative action.

The bill seeks to upgrade the monthly package of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to N5.39 million.

Similarly, the bill also provides a total package of N4.21 million for Justices of the Supreme Court, while the president of the Court of Appeal is to earn a total monthly package of N4. 48 million.

In addition, Justices of the Court of Appeal are to earn a total monthly package of N3.73 million, while the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, President of the National Industrial Court, Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Grand Khadi, FCT Sharia Court of Appeal, President of Customary Court of Appeal, Chief Judge of State High Court and Grand Khadi of State Sharia Court of Appeal and President of State Customary Court of Appeal are to earn a monthly package of N3.53 million.

Other allowances not embedded in the total monthly package include leave allowances, estacode per night of $2000 when applicable, duty tour allowances when applicable, severance gratuity of N80.78 million after successful completion of tenure as well as an option of motor vehicle loan to be repaid before the expiration of tenure.

It would be recalled that the House of Representatives had earlier passed the bill which is an executive bill from President Bola Tinubu.

The bill was sponsored in the Senate by the deputy majority leader, Senator Ashiru Yisa (APC-Kwara South).

After taking contributions from lawmakers on Thursday, the bill was put to a voice vote by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and thereafter referred to the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters for further legislative input and to report back in four weeks.