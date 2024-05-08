Shan George Recovers Stolen ₦3.6 Million From Fraudster

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, has recovered the ₦3.6 million stolen from her bank account by a fraudster.

Naija News reported that the movie star, in a video shared on her Instagram page last Friday, claimed that her Zenith Bank account was drained of N3.6 million by an individual identified as Cecilia Chiagoziem Okoro.

The actress said she was “koboless” and appealed to Nigerians to help retrieve her money.

Shan George George also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and Zenith Bank to help recover her stolen funds.

In a new development, Shan George, in a post via her Instagram page on Wednesday, announced to Nigerians that she had retrieved her stolen funds.

She expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who paid attention to her plight and helped her to recover the money.

She also promised to share her full story at a later time.

She wrote, “Pls Join me here Live at 7pm Nigeria time for full story. I’ve recieved my money back. Thank u to @zenithbankplc @opay.ng @safehavenbank. To all those who called, txted, and even sent me their token to enable me pursue d issue, God bless u abundantly and replenish ur pockets a billion folds.”