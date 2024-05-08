Gov Sule Gifts Fresh FULAFIA Graduates ₦500,000 Working Capital Each

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has provided ₦500,000 naira in working capital to each of the fifty top-performing graduates from the Federal University of Lafia (FULAFIA).

The governor, by doing this, successfully delivered on his promise to empower students for their excellent performances.

Naija News reports that the presentation was held at the Wing Commander Abdullahi Ibrahim Vocational and Technology Institute in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

During the event, the FULAFIA graduates received their seed money, while other trainees also received financial support. This gesture signifies the government’s dedication to investing in Nasarawa State’s future.

The graduation ceremony celebrated the achievements of fifty first-class graduates from FULAFIA and ninety-five trainees from the Nasarawa State Skills Empowerment Programme (NASSEP). This event showcased the state’s unwavering commitment to empowering its young population.

In his speech, Governor Sule stressed the significance of transitioning from being employees to becoming employers, underscoring the importance of fostering an entrepreneurial culture.

“I was moved by some of the confessions of the first-class graduates of Nasarawa State University Keffi, who said some of them have decided not to work as civil servants anymore. They will take the working capital I have given them to start businesses – we are not going to be employees but employers,” Governor Sule remarked, underscoring the significance of self-reliance and enterprise.

Governor Sule expressed his support for a range of initiatives, including NASSEP, recognizing the crucial importance of skills acquisition in tackling unemployment.

“The program, designed to equip youths with vocational skills, received a commendation for its contribution to reducing unemployment and enhancing economic development,” Governor Sule said, reaffirming his dedication to establishing a conducive atmosphere for empowering the youth and fostering their skill development.

He stressed the significant impact of entrepreneurship in stimulating economic progress and encouraged graduates to utilize their training and resources to embark on pioneering business endeavours.

On his part, the Executive Director of the Wing Commander Abdullahi Ibrahim Vocational and Technology Institute, Dr. Daniel Ewuga Asele, expressed gratitude to Governor Sule for championing initiatives like NASSEP.

He highlighted the significance of providing young people with hands-on skills to promote sustainable economic growth and address the security challenges stemming from unemployment.

“Governor Sule’s visionary approach to youth empowerment through skills acquisition reflects a proactive strategy to address socio-economic challenges and promote self-reliance.

“By providing seed capital to graduates and supporting vocational training programs, the government aims to cultivate a generation of skilled entrepreneurs poised to contribute meaningfully to the state’s prosperity,” he said.

See more photos below: