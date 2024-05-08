EFCC To Prosecute Ex-Zamfara Court Registrar Over Alleged ₦3.8 Million Fund Diversion, Signature Forgery

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is preparing to bring former registrar of Zamfara State Upper Sharia Court 1 Gusau, Abubakar Garba Dandare, before Justice Bello Shinkafi of Zamfara State High Court in Gusau.

The anti-graft agency is accusing Dandare of charges related to the misappropriation of ₦3.8 million belonging to the late businessman, Alhaji Ladan Mada, and the forgery of the signature of his next of kin, Aminu Mada, on the Court Cash Deposit Register.

In a case filed by the EFCC with court case number ZMJ/GS/13C/2024, Dandare is accused of diverting ₦3,837,634.46, a retention fee paid by Zamfara State Ministry of Finance for the family of late Alhaji Ladan Mada on December 4, 2012, during his tenure as the Registrar of Upper Sharia Court 1, Samara Gusau, Zamfara State.

Also, Dandare is alleged to have forged the signature of Aminu Mada, the next of kin of late Alhaji Mada, on the Court Cash Deposit Register of the Upper Sharia Court 1, Samaru Gusau, Zamfara State, in an attempt to access the funds belonging to the deceased.

The EFCC states that Dandare’s actions constitute the offence of Criminal Breach of Trust as outlined in sections 311 and 312 of the Penal Code CAP 89 Laws of Northern Nigeria 1963.

Meanwhile, Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, faces the possibility of six months imprisonment under the Central Bank of Nigeria Act of 2007.

A coalition of civil society organizations, known as the Network of Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria, has accused the politician of abusing the Nigerian currency, the naira.

Naija News understands that the group filed a complaint with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Okpebholo in a petition dated May 2, 2024, and directed to the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede.

In the petition signed by the National Coordinator, Victor Kalu, and National Secretary, Ali Abacha, the coalition alleged that the senator had committed the crime of naira abuse and mutilation, referencing the CBN Act of 2007, which deems such actions as punishable offences.

The coalition expressed its disappointment that influential individuals, including lawmakers, have breached this provision of the CBN Act.

The coalition applauded the anti-graft agency for its “swift response in arresting and charging individuals who have been caught on viral videos abusing and defacing the Naira at social events such as the cases of Mr Okuneye Idris Olarewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, and Mr Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, who have faced legal consequences for their actions.”

The coalition commended the EFCC for its efforts and urged for the immediate arrest and prosecution of all individuals seen in viral videos mistreating the Naira, emphasizing that everyone must be held accountable under the law.

They specifically called for an investigation into the viral video featuring Senator Monday Okpebholo, highlighting his involvement in Naira abuse and defacement.

Furthermore, they emphasized the importance of holding Okpebholo accountable for his actions as a public figure representing the people.