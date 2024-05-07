‘EFCC Grills Six Top NSCDC Officers Over ₦6bn Fraud’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained six senior officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for their alleged involvement in a fraud amounting to ₦6 billion.

The PUNCH has gathered that the officers were taken into custody at the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, for interrogation.

Naija News reports that details of the allegations remain unclear; however, sources close to the matter indicate that the arrest followed a directive from the NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, who cooperated with the EFCC following a formal request by the commission’s Chairman, Ola Olukoyede.

A well-placed source within the EFCC, who preferred anonymity, disclosed, “Six senior NSCDC officers are currently in our custody. They are being grilled over alleged fraudulent activities that reportedly involve over N6 billion.”

Another source confirmed the operation and clarified the scope of the investigation, stating that “The EFCC did not arrest the NSCDC CG, nor is he under investigation. The focus is strictly on the six officers who are suspected of major financial misconduct.

The Commandant General complied promptly with the EFCC’s request to hand over the implicated officers for thorough investigation.”

Attempts to reach Dele Oyewale, the spokesperson for the EFCC, were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls or text messages.

Similarly, Babawale Afolabi, the NSCDC spokesperson, expressed a lack of awareness about the situation when probed for comments.

“I’m not aware of this,” Afolabi stated briefly.