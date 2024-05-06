Abuja Barber Who Referred To David As 003 Speaks On Receiving ₦2 Million From Netizen

An Abuja-based barber identified as Callistus Okolie, who described Davido as the third biggest musician in the Nigerian music industry, has stated that he has not received the ₦2 million cash gift a netizen promised him.

Naija News understands that a netizen with the handle @MrDablue had promised to give Okolie ₦2 million after Davido told him that he had missed his ‘generation blessing’ for referring to him as 003.

Okolie had on Sunday, described Davido as the third biggest musician in the Nigerian music industry, to which Davido responded by saying, “@kallystouch I have saved your picture. I would have come to Abuja, and you would have cut my hair that is almost finished, but you like social media. My last three barbers, I opened shops for them. That is how you missed your generation’s blessing.”

This development did not sit well with @MrDablue who promised to give the barber ₦2 million.

MrDablue wrote, “Who has that barber guy’s contact, 2 million naira for him. Davido is not God.”

However, speaking in an interview with Punch, Okolie said that he has not received the money.

Okolie said, “Yes, someone promised to give me N2m, but I have not received any money.

“Nobody has contacted me. I have not received the money and I have not received a message from him. I dropped my number on his X.com page and I tagged him to everything I wrote.”

He noted that the multiple parody accounts being opened in his name may be responsible for the delay.

He added, “The thing is that many people have created fake accounts with my name, so that is a big problem. I saw that he posted not long ago asking why many people were sending him private messages with my name claiming that they are me.

“I’m the real person. I just need someone who is close to him and can tell him that I am the real person. That is what I’m just praying for now, and that is why I’m tagging him to everything I post.”

He dismissed comments that his description of Davido as the third biggest musician in the Nigerian music industry and Wizkid as the biggest was because he was seeking cheap attention from the ‘Jaiye Jaiye’ crooner.

“People can say whatever they want to say. I am forever a loyal fan of Wizkid. That does not mean I don’t love Davido, I love Davido too, but I am a big fan of Wizkid,” he submitted.