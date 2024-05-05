Price Of Garri Hits ₦72,000 Per Bag

One of Nigeria’s most consumed staples, garri has hit an all-time high in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Naija News learnt that the commodity, which used to be one of the most affordable for Nigerian households, is now being sold at ₦1,100 per measure and ₦72,000 per 100kg bag.

Garri sellers who spoke with Daily Trust at the Katako market explained that the high demand for the commodity is one of the significant factors contributing to the hike.

Speaking on the recent historical surge, one of the sellers, identified as Hassan Maigari, said the new price has not been experienced in decades.

Maigari, “There are a lot of factors contributing to the hike in the price of the commodity. One is the high demand for garri at the moment because a lot people have resorted to it as substitutes to other varieties of foods that are more expensive. I have been in this business for the past 30 years and I have never experienced this kind of price surge. Today, I sold a bag of 100kg at N72,000.”

Another Garri seller, Abdullahi Ibrahim, said the sellers of the commodity in the farms also contribute to the price hike, adding that the price may increase further because it is not yet deep into the rainy season when prices usually surge.

He said, “Those who sell the product to us in the farms also contribute to the price hike because processors are deliberately delaying processing the product in order to sell at a higher price, which often results in a surge in demand. That’s why when people say other prices have gone down, therefore, Gari prices should also be reduced, we try to explain to them because they don’t understand the challenges we’re facing.”