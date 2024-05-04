₦70 Billion Loot: Corruption Case Against Matawalle Not Closed – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said the N70 billion corruption case against the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, is still ongoing.

The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwajuren, stated this while addressing protesters under the aegis of APC Akida Forum at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

Uwajuren assured the protesters that the anti-graft agency would continue the corruption case against Matawalle, who was the governor of Zamfara State from 2019 to 2023.

He also told the protesters that the EFCC does not close cases; once it opens an investigation, it continues, and he assured them that their demand would be investigated.

Uwajuren said: “I want to commend members of the APC Akida Forum for this peaceful protest. It is within your right to protest. The constitution guarantees the right of free expression and you have done that today.

“I want to assure you all that EFCC does not close cases. Once we open an investigation into a case, we will not close such a matter. So I assure you that this petition will be looked into. Thank you very much.”

The Chairman of the group, Musa Mahmud, presented a petition to the EFCC and called on the anti-graft agency to ensure the prosecution of the former governor.