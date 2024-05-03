U.S. Election: Biden Labels Japan, India as “Xenophobic” In Surprising Remarks

President Joe Biden has sparked controversy by labelling Japan and India as “xenophobic” countries reluctant to welcome immigrants.

Naija News reports that the comments were made at a campaign fundraising event, predominantly attended by Asian American donors, and comes in the wake of what was considered a successful official visit by Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida.

The President’s remarks surfaced during a discussion on the role of immigration in economic success.

Biden contrasted the immigration policies of the United States with those of other major economies, which he suggests are struggling due to their exclusionary practices.

“Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they’re xenophobic. They don’t want immigrants,” Biden explained to the audience.

He emphasized the strength derived from the U.S.’s welcoming stance towards immigrants, highlighting their crucial role in the nation’s economic vitality.

These comments come just weeks after the U.S. hosted Prime Minister Kishida, celebrating an “unbreakable alliance” with Japan.

The timing of these statements could potentially strain the diplomatic ties not only with Japan but also with India, both key partners in the U.S.’s strategic framework in Asia.

The remarks have stirred a debate on the balance between domestic political campaigning and its impact on international relations.

Political analysts suggest that such comments could complicate the delicate diplomacy involved in managing relationships with key allies in Asia, particularly at a time when regional tensions and global economic challenges require concerted cooperation.

The reaction to President Biden’s statements has been swift, with various stakeholders expressing concern over the potential diplomatic repercussions.

At the time of this reporting, the White House had not issued any clarifications or additional comments on the President’s statements.