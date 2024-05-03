Nigeria Missing As Report Lists Somalia, North Korea, Burundi Among 20 Most Corrupt Countries In 2024

In a surprising turn of events, Nigeria has not been included in the latest list of the 20 countries with the highest corruption rates globally.

Naija News reports that the study, released by a notable social media statistics platform, World Updates on Friday, identified Somalia as the world’s most corrupt nation, followed by a mix of countries from various continents.

The list ranks Syria, South Sudan, Venezuela, Yemen, North Korea, and Burundi closely behind Somalia, highlighting regions fraught with political instability and economic challenges.

Other countries named include Haiti, Libya, Equatorial Guinea, Chad, Turkmenistan, Comoros, Guinea Bissau, Sudan, Eritrea, Myanmar, Iraq, Zimbabwe, Honduras, and Azerbaijan.

This exclusion of Nigeria from the list marks a notable departure from previous years, where the country frequently appeared in rankings of high corruption.

The absence may reflect changes in international perceptions, potentially pointing to improvements in Nigeria’s efforts to combat corruption, although the specific reasons for Nigeria’s exclusion were not detailed in the report.

The publication of the list has sparked discussions among analysts and the public, focusing on the methodologies used for ranking and the implications for the countries mentioned.

The executive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, stressed the importance of following rules and regulations for the growth and development of the country.

He emphasized that the lack of compliance with these regulations is the root cause of corruption in the country.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of EFCC disclosed this during a courtesy visit by a delegation from Compliance Institute Nigeria (CIN) in Abuja on Thursday.