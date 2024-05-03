Naira Depreciates To ₦1,365/$ In Parallel Market

The Nigerian currency, the Naira, experienced a significant depreciation yesterday, dropping to ₦1,365 per dollar in the parallel market from ₦1,320 per dollar on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that the decline was mirrored in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), where the Naira fell to ₦1,402.67 per dollar, according to data from the Financial Markets Dealers Quotations (FMDQ).

This latest depreciation marks a noticeable shift in the forex market dynamics.

The naira lost ₦11.71 in the official NAFEM rates, rising from ₦1,390.96 to ₦1,402.67 per dollar in just one day.

Such movements highlight ongoing volatility in Nigeria’s foreign exchange markets amidst various economic pressures.

The gap between the parallel market and the NAFEM rates has also seen a dramatic adjustment. On Tuesday, the margin stood at ₦70.96, but it narrowed down to ₦37.67 by Wednesday.

This reduction in the disparity between the two rates suggests a tightening in the forex market, possibly influenced by increased activities or interventions by financial authorities.

The continued depreciation of the Naira raises concerns among businesses and households already grappling with inflation and rising costs of living. It also poses challenges for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in its efforts to stabilize the currency and manage the broader economic implications.