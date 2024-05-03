‘My Dad Is Nigerian’ – German Wonder Kid, Musiala Celebrates Nigerian Heritage, Expresses Love for Fufu

Bayern Munich’s star midfielder, Jamal Musiala, has openly expressed his deep connection to his Nigerian roots and his fondness for the African delicacy, fufu.

Naija News reports that the 21-year-old footballer discussed his cultural heritage during an appearance on the popular culinary show ‘How Hungry Are You’ hosted by Chef Serge Ibaka.

Born in Stuttgart, Germany, to a Nigerian father and a German mother, Musiala was raised in England from the age of seven.

Despite his European upbringing, the young Bayern sensation has a strong affinity for Nigerian culture, something he credits to his father’s influence.

“My dad is from Nigeria and he always tells me about the culture and everything about African foods. My dad made fufu while I was growing up back in England; he made this dish [fufu] every other day,” Musiala shared during the show.

His father’s stories and homemade fufu have kept him connected to his African roots and instilled in him a love for the continent’s rich cultural heritage.

Despite his strong cultural ties, Musiala admitted that he has never visited Nigeria or Africa, attributing the absence to his demanding football schedule.

“I have never been to Africa before even though I always wanted to but we have never really had the time to go over there,” he explained.

The midfielder’s revelation comes at a time when he is rapidly becoming one of the most-watched talents in European football, known for his agility and precision on the field.

Off the field, Musiala’s embrace of his heritage adds another layer to his public persona, endearing him to fans around the world, especially in Nigeria.