Ghana Celebrates Return of Royal Treasures Looted During British Colonial Rule

Ghana has welcomed the return of gold neck discs, a sword, a royal chair, and dozens of other treasures looted during the British colonial era.

These items, which were on display for the first time since their return, drew crowds from across the country to Kumasi, the traditional seat of the Asante King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The exhibition, marking the silver jubilee of the Asantehene, showcased artefacts that were taken during Britain’s colonization of Ghana from 1821 to 1957. The regalia, which includes items looted in violent clashes during the Anglo-Asante wars, holds profound historical and cultural significance. “The items that came back are virtually the soul of the people of Asante,” said the monarch at the event.

The return of these artifacts from such institutions as London’s British Museum, Victoria & Albert Museum (V&A), and the Fowler Museum at the University of California, is part of a broader movement by Western museums to address their colonial legacies. The negotiations for the return of these items spanned over fifty years, according to the Asantehene.

The repatriation is seen as a crucial step in reclaiming the rich historical and cultural heritage of the Asante people. “Most of our things are not written; they are expressed in the art we see,” noted Lawer Akunor, a documentary maker present at the exhibition.

While some of Britain’s main national museums are legally restricted from permanently transferring ownership of their collections, 32 objects have been loaned to Ghana. The V&A has loaned 17 items to the Manhyia Palace Museum for three years, with the option to renew. These include a gold peace pipe and ceremonial gold discs, highlighting the rich craftsmanship of the Asante Kingdom.

The display has not only been a source of national pride but also an inspiration for local artists. Sculptor Gabriel Bekoe expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Seeing them will help me know what I used to be and that will influence the ideas and concepts I build afterward.”

The repatriation of these artefacts to Ghana follows similar moves globally, including the recent announcement by Cambridge University to return four spears taken from Australia over 250 years ago.

This event underscores a growing international acknowledgement of the importance of restoring cultural heritage to its rightful origins, which has long been overshadowed by the painful history of imperial conflict and colonialism.