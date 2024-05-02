Tenant Sets Landlord House On Fire, Destroys Properties Worth ₦6.5 Million

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, on Thursday remanded a 35-year-old man, Dickson Peter for allegedly setting his landlord’s house on fire.

Naija News understands that the police charged the suspect with two counts of felony and arson

The Magistrate, M. Mudashiru, who did not take his plea due to want in jurisdiction, ordered that he should be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo Town.

Mudashiru said the remand is pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP.

He adjourned the matter until July 23, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Femi Oluwadare told the court that Peter on April 18, at about 12:30a.m, was alleged to have unlawfully set fire to the House of his Landlord, Cepas Okeme and destroyed properties worth N6.5 million.

Oluwadare said after he set the building on fire, it also spread to the next property belonging to Bose Ali ‘ F’ and also destroyed property worth N3.5 million.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of section 443 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

Confusion In Lagos As Hoodlums Clash, Set Market On Fire (Photos)

Meanwhile, a clash between hoodlums in Lagos State’s Ile-Epo vicinity resulted in injuries to several individuals.

Naija News understands that a fight started in the area’s market on Wednesday night and extended into Thursday morning, resulting in the burning of shops and the destruction of goods.

Punch Metro correspondent who visited the scene of the incident gathered that the hoodlums restricted an early intervention by the police.

This morning, a fire service truck that entered the market was compelled to retreat after being attacked with stones.