Nigerians React As Governor Adds ₦10,000 To Workers Salary

The governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru has awarded additional ₦10,000 to the salary of the state workers.

The governor announced the development during the 2024 Workers Day celebration held at Pa Oruta Ngele Stadium in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Naija News recalls that, in July 2023, barely one month into office, Nwifuru had added ₦10,000 to the salaries of the Ebonyi state workers and promised that their welfare would be his priority.

In his address on Wednesday to mark the 2024 Workers Day celebration, Nwifuru announced another additional ₦10,000.

He explained that his administration will continue to sustain and deepen the existing friendly working environment and industrial harmony, aimed at increasing productivity of workforce in particular and improving good governance.

Nigerians React

However, netizens have come hard on the governor for adding a meagre amount to the workers salary.

Below are reactions culled by Naija News

Nwachukwu, “Can it buy a complete meal for family people.”

Muomegha, “How much is the initial salary at first because this 10k I no understand.”

Neiro, “Ten ten taozin…… for what now…?”

Kennedy, “Is it for okpa or akpu? How much is their salaries?”

Oriakhi, “Hmm, 40k that my dear governor Obaseki has been paying since 2 years now, and has now increased to 70k, it’s now others are struggling with 40k, Edo to the world jor, my sate is the best in Nigeria.”

Don AJ, “Bunch of jokers.”

Joseph, “Politicians playing mind games with civil servants.”

Samzy, “Nlc are dead in this country.”

Clinton, “Kudos to Ebonyi state government.”

Kay, “Hmmmm.Not bad for a State like Ebonyi.”